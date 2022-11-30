Katherine Heigl gets emotional about her time on Grey’s Anatomy

Katherine Heigl has revealed that Grey’s Anatomy completely changed her relationship with her daughter.

In 2009, Katherine and her husband Josh Kelley adopted their daughter Naleigh, when she was just nine months old. At the time, the actress was starring in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as Dr Isobel Stevens. Katherine appeared on the show for its first six seasons, from 2005 until 2010.

Speaking on the chat show The View, the 44-year-old got overwhelmed with emotion when she was shown a clip of a four-year-old Naleigh appearing on the show in 2012.

The 27 Dresses star went on to reminisce about her early days as a mum, and how much heartbreak they entailed for her. “Naleigh came to us at nine months and three days later, I got on a plane and went to work in Atlanta,” Katherine admitted.

“At the time, becoming a new mother, I was just like, ‘I got it! I got it, I can handle this. They’ve told us we can have it all – we can have careers and families, and it’s all going to be great and work out’”, she explained.

However, Katherine revealed that her reality was far from ideal. “I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter, and I spent more time with them than I did with my new daughter,” she shared heartbreakingly, with tears in her eyes.

Katherine further explained that although Naleigh formed a strong connection with her father, she was worried that she was going to lose out on creating a bond with her own daughter. “She bonded with my husband, of course he was with her. So, I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn’t love me,” she said candidly.

As well as 14-year-old Naleigh, Katherine and Josh also share two more children. In April 2012, the couple adopted another newborn daughter, named Adalaide. Then, in 2017, Katherine revealed that she and Josh were expecting their first biological child together. In December of that year, she gave birth to a baby boy, named Joshua.