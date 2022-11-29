Kate Winslet opens up about co-starring with daughter Mia

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia have been opening up about being on screen together!

22-year-old Mia, who Kate shares with her first husband Jim Threapleton, has been in the business of acting for a few years now. However, for the first time ever, she is now going to be appearing on screen with her mother.

The duo are currently promoting their new one-off special for Channel 4, titled I Am Ruth. The feature-length episode was created by Dominic Savage as part of his ongoing I Am series.

Credit: Channel 4

I Am Ruth will see Kate play Ruth, a mother worried about her teenage daughter Freya (played by Mia) as she becomes overwhelmed with the pressures of social media.

Speaking to OK!, Mia detailed how her off-screen relationship with her mother really helped to develop their on-screen bond.

“The fact that she is actually my mother, I feel that really helped in a way because the chemistry, the connection, the emotional bond between us as a mother and daughter who are very close, was already there,” she explained.

Credit: Channel 4

Kate went on to note that she experienced some emotional struggles, when acting with her daughter for the first time.

“It was really staggering how alarmingly free Mia and I were able to be, which I hadn’t imagined,” the 47-year-old admitted. “My instinct to take care of her had to go away because I knew I had to let her be exposed and hurting, and struggling, and that was quite difficult.”

The pair also endearingly revealed that their acting processes could not be more different from each other, and that Kate had to learn to trust her daughter.

Credit: Channel 4

“Mia and I did this really weird thing of trying not to talk to each other about it too much,” Kate shared. “I think we didn’t want to over-plan things and also she is very different to me as a person, and she is very different to me as an actress.”

“She got to a point where she was like, ‘No, it’s OK, I’ve got it. I’m going to figure it out,’” the Titanic star added.

I Am Ruth is due to air next Thursday, December 8 on Channel 4 at 9pm.