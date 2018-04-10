Kate Nash and Hudson Taylor added to Indiependence line-up

Festival-goers, listen up!

Indiependence has just added a whole of amazing artists to its line-up including Kate Nash, Hudson Taylor and Wyvern Lingo, to name just a few.

They'll join headliners Primal Scream, Walking on Cars, Jake Bugg, Cast, Sigala and Le Galaxie at Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Delighted to add @HudsonTaylor @katenash @WyvernLingo @stereo_honey and loads more the #INDIE18 Line Up! Check out the next tweet for the new Urban Village line up! pic.twitter.com/0rgAy1sQvK — Indiependence (@Indie_pendence) April 10, 2018

Now, I don't know about you, but that line-up has my 14-year-old indie-kid heart racing at 90mph.

The three-day festival has also announced the introduction of the new Urban Village stage which will feature some of the best up-and-coming Irish hip hop and urban artists.

In keeping with the festival's tradition of promoting home-grown music, Delorentos, King Kong Company, The Blizzards, And So I Watch You From Afar and Hamsandwich are all set to preform over the weekend.

Tickets are available via the Indiependence website and there are a limited amount of INDIE VIP Garden tickets still available.