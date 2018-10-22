Kate Moss’ daughter Lila just got her first major beauty campaign

In an era of celebrity modelling legacies, we have the likes of Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters and Georgia May Jagger posing for brands their long-legged mothers once walked for.

So it would seem only natural that the daughter of one of the world's most renowned fashion models, Kate Moss, would choose to walk in her mother's footsteps down the modelling route.

Lila Moss just turned 16, and already, she had landed a seriously coveted beauty campaign.

Posing for Marc Jacobs, the teen looks absolutely striking in the shots for the campaign.

The collection, called Marc Jacobs’ Leopard Frost, is inspired by the designer's love of leopard print.

Lila's makeup look for the shots was created by iconic make-up artist Diane Kendal, and features bold black and purple winged eyeliner, along with a pale nude lip.

Lila began modelling at 13, when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia with her mother ( start as you mean to go on) and she landed her first hair campaign for The Braid Bar.

Since the campaign's launch, Lila made her social media debut, with a public Instagram account that has already garnered a following of 30k.

However, when asked by Glamour if she was dead set in following her mum's footsteps into modelling, Lila responded: 'I’ve really enjoyed it, but for now I am doing my A-levels and we’ll see what happens.'

Sounds like one level-headed teen to us.