Kate Middleton & Victoria Beckham are said to love this brand.

Kate Middleton is reportedly a fan of the Trilogy Rose Hip Oil – she is said to be very cautious of products and treatments, so she uses Trilogy to fight wrinkles and boost glow instead of harsher ingredients like retinoids.

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she swears by the oil for keeping her skin looking its best, adding a few drops to her face after cleansing in the evening and before her moisturiser in the morning.

Victoria Beckham has spoken openly in the past about her experience with acne and has been known to use the Trilogy Rose Hip Oil to deal with the scars left behind, as well as enjoying the glow that it imparts on the skin. So when Trilogy brings out a new product innovation, we sit up and take note.

The new skincare innovation by Trilogy playfully blends their passion for rosehip oil with their mission to be at the forefront of clean natural beauty – it is rosehip oil, but not as you know it.

Created for the perfect exfoliating experience, Trilogy Triple-Action Jelly Exfoliator reimagines rosehip oil into a whimsical jelly base with a unique three-layered biodegradable exfoliating mechanism.

There is no better way to quickly rid your face of tired skin to help it look and feel healthy and radiant. A consistent routine which includes regular exfoliation and effective hydration will help give you a beautiful healthy natural glow. Make-up sits better and lasts longer on well-hydrated skin – you will also need less of it if your skin is healthy and in good condition.

The journey towards soft, smooth, and clear skin starts as the jellification of nourishing cold-pressed rosehip oil softens to release the three different gradations of biodegradable exfoliants. Firstly, jojoba wax spheres massage as they roll across the skin. as the second layer of fine bamboo stem powder buffs the skins surface to remove dirt and debris. Finally, super-fine powdered pumice polishes as New Zealand manuka honey nourishes and soothes and aloe vera juice cools, to leave

skin feeling totally clean and looking radiant. Certified natural under the internationally recognised NATRUE standard, Trilogy Triple-Action Exfoliator has been formulated to have maximum effect on your skin and minimum effect on the environment.

Trilogy Triple-Action Exfoliator key ingredients include:

Rosehip Oil:

Rich in essential fatty acids, rosehip oil is an intensely nourishing and hydrating oil which works to repair and rejuvenate the skin. It is also highly effective in helping to improve the appearance of scars, fine lines wrinkles and stretch marks.

Jojoba Spheres:

Tiny non-abrasive spherical beads made from jojoba wax create a gentle exfoliating action when massaged on skin.

Bamboo Stem Powder:

This is a grass and one of the fastest growing plants on earth, making it a readily renewable and sustainable plant resource. This powder is very fine, providing scratch-free and gentle exfoliation.

Pumice Powder:

Derived from volcanic ash. It acts as an excellent exfoliant and is great for cleansing and polishing your skin.

To use, you just gently massage into damp skin, avoiding the eye area. Thoroughly rinse with warm water then pat dry. Use 3-4 times weekly, or as needed. For more intensive exfoliation apply to dry skin.

Trilogy Triple-Action Jelly Exfoliator RRP €25.52 (75ml) and can be found in selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at Cloud10Beauty.