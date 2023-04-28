Kate Middleton shares funny mishap with baby boy in Wales

Kate Middleton has been delighted by an unexpected run-in with a baby boy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the village of Aberfan near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales earlier today.

It was the first time that the royal couple have ever visited the area. Their trip included a commemoration of the Aberfan mining disaster of 21 October 1966, in which a coal landslide destroyed a primary school and killed 144 people.

116 of the victims were school children, with only four teachers managing to survive the incident.

During their visit to Aberfan, William and Kate attended the Pantglas Primary School Memorial Garden, where they were met with a welcoming crowd.

One such fan was one-year-old baby Daniel, who was accompanied by his mother Lucy Williams. To their surprise, the mother-and-son duo ended up having a “memorable” moment with the Princess.

During their conversation, baby Daniel took a liking to Kate’s black Mulberry handbag, which is worth a hefty £675. The 41-year-old royal began to chuckle as the youngster took the bag out of her grasp and began to play with it.

Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram

Giving into baby Daniel’s wishes, the Princess moved on and continued to greet the rest of the crowd, before eventually coming back to retrieve her handbag.

Speaking of her moment with the Princess, mother-of-two Lucy was in awe. “He just stole her handbag. He took a shine to it and she let him play with it,” she exclaimed.

"I think she sympathised with how hard it is with children. She said, 'He can have it to play with, I'll come back for it!' like it was any other person in the street,” Lucy added in an interview with ITV.

William and Kate's visit to Aberfan today followed in the footsteps of the Prince’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1974, the late Queen opened the memorial garden in tribute to the 144 victims. The garden provided a place for grieving families, survivors and the community to come together to remember the lives lost.