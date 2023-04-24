Kate Middleton lends a helping hand at Baby Bank

Kate Middleton has been reminiscing on her children getting older while lending a helping hand at a baby bank.

The Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank in Windsor to help sort through donations of baby clothes and other essential items while highlighting the need for charities such as this one.

While folding small babygrows, Kate looked chic in a smart-casual outfit consisting of a beige Reiss blazer, white t-shirt and navy trousers.

The 41-year-old admitted that she ‘feels like it was only yesterday’ that her own little ones were small enough to fit in the tiny outfit, despite her youngest, Louis, turning five years old on April 23.

The Princess said, “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly”, as she reflected on her growing children.

When speaking out about her visit to the charity, photos of Kate were shared to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram account, showing her helping at the baby bank and speaking with volunteers.

In the post’s caption, the importance of The Baby Bank, their donations and their volunteers were noted.

“Families in need throughout the area can rely on The Baby Bank here in Windsor, providing everything from new-born starter kits to buggies, beds & blankets”.

“As referrals continue to grow each year, the generosity of volunteers and those who donate items makes such a difference”.

Many social media users were pleased to see Kate spreading awareness of the importance of essential charities like The Baby Bank that provide necessities to families in need.

One follower wrote, “Well done to our lovely Princess, your endless support really helps these wonderful baby banks”.

“Such an important place for so many families it's wonderful to see our Princess' continued support for baby banks! She really cares about this cause”, penned a second fan.

A third Instagram user added, “Great visit. It’s amazing that The Princess always focuses on supporting Baby Banks”.