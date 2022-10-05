Kate Middleton glows in yellow dress during solo engagement

We have always been admirers of Kate Middleton’s fashion, but the royal princess has truly bowled us over today!

This morning, Kate went on her first solo engagement as the new Princess of Wales to the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

In a gorgeous choice, the Princess decided to wear a stylish bright yellow dress from the brand Karen Millen, worth €285. Luckily, if you fancy treating yourself and if you want to get your hands on this gorgeous item, it is currently on sale for €228!

During her visit, the Princess went to see the hospital’s maternity unit. She wanted to speak to its staff and patients and to hear about the care the hospital provides to pregnant women and new mothers, to support them during one of the most important times of their lives.

Kate received assurances from the Jasmine Team staff that every woman who enters through their doors is well-looked after and supported. This particular team focuses on mothers who are affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Last Tuesday, Kate and her husband, Prince William, made their official debuts as the new Prince and Princess of Wales when they travelled to several different parts of Wales, meeting valued community members and volunteers from the RNLI Lifeguards.

The pair received their new titles following the death of William’s beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. After his ascension to the throne, King Charles III granted his son and daughter-and-law the Welsh royal titles, passing them on from himself and William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

We’re glad to see that Kate is stepping comfortably into her new role – and we can’t wait to get our hands on that dress!