Kate Middleton confirms she is now in remission after cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has confirmed that she is now in remission from cancer, four months after announcing the end of her treatment.

Earlier today, the Princess of Wales visited The Royal Marsden in London, the hospital where she underwent chemotherapy for several months last year.

The Princess, who has now been given the title of Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden with her husband Prince William, spoke with cancer patients during her visit.

Afterwards, Kate took to social media to release a photo of her return to The Royal Marsden, and also took the opportunity to give the public an update on her recovery.

In a statement, the 43-year-old expressed her gratitude for the hospital, writing: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.”

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional,” she continued.

In her update, Kate then went on to confirm that she is now in remission from cancer.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she wrote.

The Princess of Wales initially shared on March 29 of last year that she had started treatment for cancer, although she never detailed her exact diagnosis.

At the time, the mother-of-three explained that she had kept her diagnosis private for several weeks, so that she could “explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

Then, on September 9, Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy, describing it as “incredibly tough for us as a family.”