Kate Hudson shares her parenting struggles with multiple dads

Not only is 41-year-old Kate Hudson a successful actress and entrepreneur, but she’s also a loving mother too.

Kate has had the privilege of raising three wonderful children, 17-year-old Ryder whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 9-year-old Bingham whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and two-year-old Rani whom she parents with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Opening up about her family dynamic and co-parenting struggles throughout the global pandemic in an interview with Sunday Today, Kate said, “When you have so many kids, you know, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please get me out of here’”.

“I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we've just got to stay in for a bit,” she conceded.

Going on to explain her family situation, Kate said, “You know, I've got multiple dads. I've got kids all over the place.”

However, no matter how successful she becomes, Kate makes sure her family is a priority. “The only expectations that I really have, that are really high in my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” the Bride Wars actress explains, adding, “Other than that, I just let it go. I do it, I work my a** off and then I walk away and I hope for the best.”

Most recently, Kate starred in a new film called Music, directed by Sia, which is due to premier next month, while she’s also been working on an apple TV series with Olivia Spencer, Truth Be Told, due to be released this Autumn.