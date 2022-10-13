Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is sadly back in hospital

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has announced that her husband Derek is back in hospital again with sepsis, an illness he has already suffered from in the past.

Derek has been suffering from ill health since March 2020, when he was admitted to hospital for Covid-19, where he started having severe symptoms, leading him to be put in a medically induced coma.

Now, when talking to The Sun, Kate revealed, “Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home”.

“But I remain constantly inspired by those around him- not just for their expertise but for their loving care”.

“On his birthday they wrote in a card, “We celebrate every day your braveness and strength to keep going through the pain, struggles and setbacks””.

The 55-year-old added that they said, “But today on your birthday, we celebrate you, Derek, the man, not the trauma, but you as a person”.

Today, October 13, is the National Television Awards which Kate is set to attend because her documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek was nominated for an award.

When thanking her followers earlier this week for voting for her documentary to win, Garraway explained, “We made the film to highlight the challenges and rewards of being a carer, but since then things haven’t got any easier either for Derek and I, nor for the millions of other carers right across the UK”.

She also went on to say that she felt conflicted to ask the public to vote as she has had a lot of support since Derek fell ill. But, added that if people voted it would help the carers and people getting cared for as it spreads awareness of the difficulties of being a carer.

“If you haven’t seen #caringforderek it is still on the @itv hub. And if you feel moved to vote, then the link is in my bio- carers and anyone with a long term illness would feel so grateful not to be forgotten”.