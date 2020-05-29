Kate Garraway praises healthcare workers for keeping husband alive

Kate Garraway has given another heartbreaking update on her husband Derek's condition. The presenter said she felt upset to know Clap for Carers was coming to an end as it was a source of weekly comfort for her and her children Darcey and Billy.

The mum said that even though Clap for Carers is ending, her husband Derek's fight continues, "I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the NHS.

She praised the healthcare workers who are fighting this virus on the frontline, "They are keeping Derek alive & every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it?"

"I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy , as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the NHS it helps. Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com. Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through," she stressed.

Kate's husband Derek has been in ICU since contracting COVID-19 in March.