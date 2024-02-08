Kate Garraway opens up about late husband Derek’s funeral

Kate Garraway has returned to air for the first time since the death of her husband Derek Draper.

On January 5, Kate announced that Derek, who was 56, had tragically passed away. The former political advisor had been battling serious health complications since March 2020, as a result of contracting long Covid.

Last Friday, Kate and the couple’s two children, Darcey and William, bid a final farewell to Derek as his funeral was held in London.

Now, one month on from her late husband’s passing, TV presenter Kate has returned to her role on Good Morning Britain.

Earlier today, the 56-year-old addressed her absence with co-host Ben Shepherd, as he asked her about Derek’s “extraordinary” funeral.

“I definitely wanted to make it about Derek, not about me,” she recalled.

“It was really lovely as well to feel so much love from everybody here,” she continued, adding: “Everybody has just been so nice.”

Kate then went on to address her return to work, a month after Derek’s death.

“I think some people say: why are you going back to work? Well, everybody does have to, don’t they? Life has to start,” she explained.

Making light of her appearance, she joked: “I’m going to be looking forward to a blow dry. I’m going to be finding fake eyelashes. I’m going to be very much looking forward to applying fake tan.”

Kate teased further: “Don’t worry, I will be a little bit more respectable by Thursday. I’ll be doing a lot of homework between now and then because I feel like I’ve been in a very small bubble.”

The broadcaster concluded her message to viewers by asking them for “a little bit of patience”.

“I’m going to look forward really, to coming into the world and sharing what’s going on for everybody else and connecting with everybody again. So, thank you for having me back, and have a little bit of patience. I might be a bit rusty,” she noted.