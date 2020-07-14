Kate Garraway hoping to visit husband for first time in months

Kate Garraway returned to work on Good Morning Britain today and shared a hopeful update on her husband Derek’s condition. The presenter said she is hoping to visit him later today, which marks the first time she’s seen her husband in person since he was admitted to hospital in March.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, visitors were not allowed in hospitals, which meant Kate was kept away from her husband during this harrowing time.

Speaking this morning, the mum shared, “I might be able to go and visit Derek today!”

She explained that the nurses put the show on in Derek’s room to see if he’d react to her voice, “In fact the nurses are going to put GMB on for him – they have a TV – and they’re going to put it on for him this morning. They’re going to see if he can hear anything.

Kate explained that they’re trying everything they can to improve Derek’s condition.

The presenter said her husband’s recovery will be extensive and there’s a long road ahead but she is doing everything in her power to be positive about his future. Kate said Derek had a stable day yesterday which was hugely reassuring for her.

Derek is currently in a minimal state of consciousness and no longer has COVID-19, however the virus has caused major damage to his body, but Kate stressed that his lungs, kidneys and liver have started to improve slightly.

“His eyes are opening but we have no real knowledge of what he can see or feel or hear. It is a very desperate situation. It is very difficult. Of course there's fantastic hope that he's still alive. The doctors do keep saying it is a miracle he's still alive,” she shared last week.