Kate Garraway discovers incredible family link to famous author

Kate Garraway is related to book royalty!

The Good Morning Britain presenter is due to appear on the latest episode of ITV’s DNA Journey tomorrow night, alongside This Morning anchor Alison Hammond.

In the programme, Kate was stunned when she made some incredible discoveries about her family tree.

As part of her DNA Journey, Kate got a chance to meet one of her cousins, Karen, for the very first time in London.

Upon meeting Karen, the 55-year-old presenter learned something remarkable – Karen is the daughter of children’s author Michael Bond, who is best known for creating the beloved character Paddington Bear.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Kate then travelled to the depths of Jamaica. While on her trip, she discovered that one of her ancestors went to battle during the Second World War, in the elite T-Force unit. Amazingly, this special unit was the inspiration behind Ian Fleming’s creation of the world's most famous spy, James Bond.

“Kate was dumbfounded,” a show insider disclosed to The Sun. “"She never expected the show would come up with so many revelations.”

Alison Hammond also made some emotional discoveries of her own. The 47-year-old eventually joined Kate in Jamaica, where she learned that her three-times great-grandfather made an incredible sacrifice for others, in order to improve human rights in the country.

The show DNA Journey has made many incredible revelations in the past about other celebrities’ family histories. Other pairings that have taken part have included TV legends Ant and Dec, The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, and father-and-son-duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

For now, you can catch Kate and Alison’s eye-opening episode of DNA Journey tomorrow night, Thursday, October 6 on ITV at 9pm.

It looks like it’s going to be an emotional watch!