Kate Garraway details first Father’s Day since husband Derek’s death

Kate Garraway has shared an insight into how she and her children spent their first Father’s Day since the death of her husband Derek.

Derek tragically passed away in January of this year after being seriously ill since March 2020, following health complications due to coronavirus.

Kate and Derek share 18-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old Billy together, and since Father’s Day passed yesterday, June 16, Kate penned an emotional tribute about how the day went.

While opening up about the difficult day, Garraway revealed that she and her children started the day by visiting Derek’s grave.

Kate posted a picture of her, Derek and their children to her 1.3M Instagram followers, as well as a photo of her dad and Derek’s dad.

In the caption of the post, the Good Morning Britain presenter penned, “So yesterday was one of those days the kids & I knew would be tough . #fathersday – the day when everyone wants to celebrate their daddy”.

“We started by visiting Derek’s grave early – and talked about all the amazing things we loved about him, the daft things he did to make us laugh and all the things he has given us that we’ll never forget”.

Kate went on to admit, “We have so much to be grateful for . We’re also so grateful to still have my amazing dad in our lives and Derek’s dad too . >>> Brilliant Papa & Grandad”.

“Then thanks to my fab @global family we went to the #capitalsummertimeball – an amazing day of music & summer joy. It was sad coming home & not findinv Derek waiting to hear “all about it” as he used to say. But so wonderful that we had him at all”.

The 57-year-old closed off by adding, “I know for so many yesterday would have been a tough day so here’s to getting through and let’s celebrate all the wonderful fathers & father figures & what they gift us everyday . #love #gratitude #letscelebratelife”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Kate after the tough day.

TV host Lorraine Kelly wrote, “Beautiful words and what a gorgeous photo x”.

“Bless you Kate. So very tough . Sending huge love to you”, penned TV personality Lizzie Cundy.

Television presenter Charlotte Hawkins said, “Lots of love to you”.