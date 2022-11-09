Kate Ferdinand supports husband Rio as he receives OBE

Rio Ferdinand has been awarded an OBE.

The former Manchester United football player received his OBE yesterday, November 8, at Windsor Castle from The Prince of Wales, Prince William.

After receiving this award for his services for sport and charity work, his wife and former The Only Way is Essex star, Kate Ferdinand, shared how proud she was of him on social media.

Kate took to Instagram to share stunning photos of her and Rio at Windsor Castle to her 1.4M followers. The pair looked very regal in their outfits with Rio wearing a navy three-piece suit and Kate donning a blush pink high-neck two-piece with a matching hat and bag.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “Where do I start? What a day, I’m just so proud, we all are”. An inspiration to us all, my husband, I love you”, the former reality TV star sweetly added.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to say how wonderful Rio’s achievement is and to congratulate him.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby wrote, “Amazing”, while presenter Ashley John-Baptist penned, “Well deserved”.

“Congrats gang”, added former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Rio also shared a snap from the special day with Kate and his dad by his side. The 44-year-old described the day as a, “Proud moment with my loved ones”.

After being awarded the OBE, Rio explained, “I've got a platform because of football but it’s about using that and utilising that in the right way so it can impact other people, which has always been the drive for me”.

He continued, “I felt a responsibility to do that, especially as I got further in my career and you have the ability to influence people and using those platforms for positive change”.

Kate and Rio tied the knot with a lavish ceremony in Turkey, surrounded by their nearest and dearest in September 2019.

The couple share their son Cree together, and Rio is also dad to Lorenze, Tate and Tia from his marriage to the late Rebecca Ellison.