Kate Ferdinand shuts claims that Rio’s kids are not her family

Former TOWIE star, Kate Ferdinand has responded to a follower on Instagram, who claims that her husband Rio Ferdinand’s children are not her family.

The 29-year-old is delighted to be expecting her first child with Rio, who already has three children, Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine, whom he shared with his late wife, Rebecca Ferdinand.

Stepping into a mothering role, Kate has treated Rio’s children and loved them as if they were her own, and has shown this on social media. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the mum-to-be posted a simple image of herself swimming in the ocean with a caption which read, “One of my favourite days of this year, out at sea with the family…no worries, happy and stress free.”

However, one of Kate’s followers has a serious problem with the fact that Kate refers to Rio’s children as her ‘family’, commenting under the post, “Ooof. Rebecca’s family. I’m all for stepmoms etc. And you’ve stepped into a massive hole. But those kids are Rebecca’s. And they’ll not thank you for saying otherwise.”

“Apart from that you are a lovely lovely girl. But, those wedding letters to ‘your’ kids was terrible. Imagine if you were her looking down, or her mum and dad…not cool. Xx,” she added.

Kate responded to this comment, writing, “Wow. Very narrow minded. Rebecca is their mum & forever will be. A mother can never be replaced. But let me clarify WE ARE family, families aren’t just about blood, but who is there for us and loves us unconditionally.”

“Please think before you speak, are all foster & adopted children family less?! Of course not. Family is about love and choosing to be there for one another. We are family by CHOICE,” Kate emphasised, before adding, “It’s so sad you don’t understand, let’s hope you never have to go through such heartache to get it.”

Many of Kate’s followers backed her up in the comment section, with one follower writing, “If I was looking down I would be so happy and reassured that someone like Kate had come into my family’s life.”

Another commented, “And what a wonderful, close, loving family you are. United by life’s circumstances.”

Meanwhile a third wrote, “You are phenomenal! Well said sweetheart, I have terminal cancer and I hope and pray that my family is lucky enough to find someone like you after I’m gone. I wish you and YOUR family health and happiness always.”