Kate Ferdinand shares first bump pic after pregnancy reveal

Kate Ferdinand has been opening up about her pregnancy!

The podcaster and author revealed over the weekend that she is expecting another child with her former footballer husband Rio Ferdinand. The wonderful news comes six months after the couple shared that they had experienced a devastating miscarriage.

Earlier this morning, the expectant mum decided to take to Instagram to share her first official bump snap since announcing her third pregnancy with Rio.

“Good morning, bump pictures incoming,” Kate promised. “Thank you so much for all of your lovely messages, we are all just so excited! So happy we’ve shared this with you, I’ve found it hard keeping this one quiet,” she added with a tease.

Alongside her first ‘bumpdate’, Kate also decided to treat her fans to a brief life update on her podcast, Blended.

“Guys, as you may have seen on Instagram, we’ve got some exciting news… we’re expecting another baby!”, the 31-year-old exclaimed on the episode, which was released today.

“We’re going to have five children,” she marvelled before joking, “When I say that out loud, it frightens me!”

Kate then went on to detail that she and Rio decided to tell their other children on Christmas Eve, and delivered the news in their Christmas Eve boxes. However, the news didn’t sink in with their youngest! “Creed doesn’t know what’s going on,” she joked.

In an emotional segment, Kate later opened up about how her heartbreaking miscarriage last year has affected her mindset with her ongoing pregnancy. “I’ve been a bit nervous to share it because of my last miscarriage and it just makes the whole situation a bit more anxious. You’re a little bit more worried and you’re really hoping that it’s going to be okay,” she explained.

“We told our family and friends but there’s still that element of doubt and worry, which I suppose you have throughout your whole pregnancy, but I’ve just been a little bit more cautious,” she noted.

Kate and Rio welcomed their first child together, a son named Cree, in December 2020. Kate is also a stepmum to Rio’s three children – Lorenz (16), Tate (14) and Tia (11) – whom he shared with his late wife Rebecca.

Congratulations to Kate and Rio on their lovely news!