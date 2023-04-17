Kate Ferdinand posts emotional birthday message to stepdaughter Tia

There has been lots of celebrating in the Ferdinand household!

Yesterday, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate celebrated the birthday of his daughter Tia.

Tia, who is currently the only girl amongst the Ferdinand children, is now 12 years old.

To mark the special occasion, Kate decided to share an emotional tribute to her stepdaughter.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories last night to share a black-and-white image of some giant ‘12’ balloons.

“12 years of Tia,” Kate marvelled in her caption alongside the photo.

“Today is all about you special girl. I can’t believe you are 12,” the former star of The Only Way Is Essex continued to gush.

Kate then went on to recall how her relationship with Tia has developed since she came into her life in 2017. “I met you just after your 6th birthday. 6 years of love, laughter, tears, cuddles & annoyance lool,” she teased.

Credit: Rio Ferdinand Instagram

Kate concluded her tribute with one final message for Tia. “Thanks for being the best daughter I could wish for,” she praised.

On his own Instagram stories, dad Rio also shared a lovely message for his only daughter.

The 44-year-old uploaded an adorable snap of himself and Tia on a beach during a family holiday, as he carries her piggyback style.

“My little girl is now turning into a little woman… will always be our little princess though,” he penned lovingly beside the photo.

Rio and Kate first met in 2016 through mutual friends during a holiday in Dubai. They subsequently began to date a few months later. Their relationship came following the tragic death of Rio’s first wife Rebecca in May 2015, who lost her life due to breast cancer.

Rio and Kate tied the knot in 2019, and then welcomed a baby boy named Cree into the world in December 2020.

Alongside Tia, two-year-old Cree and Rio’s eldest children Lorenz (16) and Tate (14), the couple have announced that they have another new arrival on the way. Rio and Kate are currently expecting a baby girl, who is due this summer.