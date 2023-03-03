Kate Ferdinand posts bumpdate after announcing gender of baby

Kate Ferdinand has shared a bumpdate with her followers after recently announcing the gender of her newest addition.

Earlier this week, the former The Only Way is Essex star revealed she and her husband Rio are having a baby girl.

Now, Kate has shared a new glimpse of her growing baby bump and has said how grateful she is to be growing a healthy baby after previously worrying about the size of her bump when she was pregnant with her son Cree.

Credit: Instagram

Ferdinand posted the video of herself standing in front of a mirror showcasing her blossoming baby bump on her Instagram Stories for her 1.4M followers.

“Friday = no work, no makeup, Pilates & a day with Cree”.

“Bump growing nicely, I remember when I was pregnant with Cree I was so worried about how big my bump would get, now I'm just grateful to be growing a healthy baby!”.

Kate added, “This bump is growing fast but I love it”.

Kate and Rio announced they were expecting their baby girl in January of this year, with the former reality TV star saying, “We’ve been praying for you”.

The couple already share a son named Cree together whom they welcomed into the world in 2020.

Kate sadly suffered a miscarriage in July 2022. At the time she explained, “Our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery".

"So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken”.

Rio also has three children from his previous relationship with his late wife Rebecca Ellison- 16-year-old Lorenz, 14-year-old Tate and 11-year-old Tia.