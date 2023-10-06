Kate Ferdinand opens up about baby Shae’s health scare after birth

Kate Ferdinand has been opening up about the birth of her daughter.

On July 10, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex and her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, welcomed a baby girl named Shae.

Three months on, the 32-year-old has chosen to open up about the experience, and has revealed that Shae had health complications shortly after her birth.

Last night, Kate posted a teaser trailer on social media for her birth story, which she confirmed will be uploaded to her ‘Blended’ YouTube channel this weekend.

The brief video confirms that, after Shae’s birth, complications started to occur with the couple’s newborn.

“I could just tell they thought there was something wrong,” Kate states to the camera, as she holds her baby girl in her arms.

“She’s not taking in the right amount of oxygen, so she’s gone to the special care unit,” the podcaster later explains.

Supportive dad Rio then turns the camera on himself and admits: “You don’t ever think about negatives. You don’t think about what can go wrong. You don’t ever come into the hospital thinking that your first night is gonna be your baby alone, on another ward.”

The 44-year-old then goes on to heartbreakingly reveal that their son, two-year-old Cree, as well as Rio’s older kids, Lorenz (17), Tate (14) and Tia (12), questioned why they hadn’t yet received any photos of their sibling.

“The kids are saying, ‘Where’s the pictures? Send us the pictures!’” Rio informs his wife, adding: “They’re all excited. You don’t wanna send the first picture of the baby with all the wires.”

In the last clip of the trailer, Kate can be seen getting emotional as she continued to be separated from Shae.

“I’m being really strong, but if I talk about it, I’ll cry because I just want her here now,” Kate wished.

In the caption of the trailer, the TOWIE alum gushed over “our special girl Shae” and concluded: “Oh it’s making me all teary just re watching this.”