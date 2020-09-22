Kate Ferdinand gets brutally honest in new pregnancy update

While many of our Instagram feeds are filled with everyone’s highlight reels, best bits and perfect angles, they often neglect to show the reality of life’s constant struggles. A pregnant Kate Ferdinand took to social media on Monday evening, to set the record straight.

“Although in my last few posts I've been dressed up…. today I felt I had to share my reality of being pregnant day to day,” the former TOWIE star wrote in a brutally honest pregnancy update.

“I don’t feel comfy in anything but leggings and a vest right now, and by the end of the day even the leggings are swapped for PJ bottoms!!” the mum-to-be added.

“I'm always looking at other pregnant women online and thinking 'god I don't look like her', and I really don’t want anyone to feel like that looking at my posts. Sometimes social media can really make the glamorous moments outweigh the norm.”

Aiming to break down any comparisons women might make between themselves and Kate, she revealed, “But this is me. The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin! I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll.”

“I don’t like to moan too much on here, but the reality is I am struggling. Some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day it's a struggle to even stand up,” Kate admitted.

“Getting my head around losing the ability to move freely is difficult at times, especially with 3 kids and dogs flying around the house like lunatics ….”

However, the 29-year-old went on to talk about what she’s been doing to help with her back pain and sciatica symptoms. In an Instagram Story Kate explained, “My body has changed so much and with my sciatica symptoms, this transition hasn’t been easy.” She added, “some days the pain is unmanageable.”

Thanks to her pregnancy-networking app, she’s been able to talk to other mums and mums-to-be about her problems and how they “coped with back pain during pregnancy.” The mums on this app recommended physical therapy, and according to Kate, it’s really helped.

Kate is expecting her first child with husband, footballer Rio Ferdinand, who already has three children, 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and nine-year-old Tia. The happy couple announced that they were expecting back in June.

Since then, they’ve enjoyed a few family holidays throughout the summer, with Kate showing off her beautiful bump in the many bikini photos she posted online. “One last trip before school starts … the baby seems to like a holiday,” the mum-to-be happily wrote.