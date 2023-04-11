Kate Ferdinand ‘feeling grateful’ as she posts bumpdate on holiday

Kate Ferdinand has been soaking up some sun while on a holiday with her family.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has shared a bumpdate with her social media followers as she enjoys a trip with husband Rio and their blended family.

Taking to Instagram, Kate revealed she feels ‘grateful’ as she posts snaps that feature her blossoming baby bump, as well as her and Rio’s two-year-old Cree on the beach, and her step-daughter Tia giving her a cuddle.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “Had some time out with the family & it was so needed. Precious memories made in a place we love. Feeling very grateful”.

“P.s how we managed to keep Crees hand sand & water free I will never know, but our little solider still had the best time”, she added.

Fans of the Blended podcast host headed to the comments to complement Kate on her stunning photos and to share how sweet it is to see how close she is to her step-daughter Tia.

“What a fab mum you are. Such lovely natural pictures”, wrote one fan, while a second penned, “The photo of tia resting on your bump precious memories a lovely truly blended family xx”.

“I just adore the bond you have with Tia. Boys react differently to a loss and sort of coax each other on but Tia has totally needed you for female support, it's so beautiful Kate, well done xx”, said a third follower of Kate’s.

“I love the photo with Tia. She absolutely adores you and the new baby. You’ve done an amazing job with those children”, added another.

Kate and Rio had been dating for three years before the couple tied the knot in a luxurious beach ceremony in Turkey in 2019.

Kate became step-mum to Rio’s children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 13, and 11-year-old Tia, whom he shared with Rebecca Ellison, who passed away in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer.