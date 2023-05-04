Kate Ferdinand celebrates husband Rio receiving special award

Kate Ferdinand has been celebrating her husband!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is married to retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, and the pair are currently expecting a baby girl.

The couple already share two-year-old son Creed together, alongside Rio’s elder three children – Lorenz (16), Tate (14) and Tia (12).

In the midst of their baby joy, Kate and Rio have also been celebrating a huge achievement.

Last night, the couple attended an event to mark Rio being inducted into the Premier League Hall Of Fame.

Following the special event, Kate took to her Instagram feed to show her appreciation and pride for her husband.

Earlier today, the expectant mum treated her 1.4M followers to an adorable snap of herself and Rio posing for the camera and cradling her growing baby bump.

As Rio jokingly pressed a kiss to the top of her head, Kate looked gorgeously glam in the photo as she wore a figure-hugging black dress with a ruffled neckline.

“A very proud moment for our family last night celebrating Rio being inducted into the Hall Of Fame,” the former reality star gushed in her caption.

“You never fail to amaze us all, you really are the best example to our children & family,” Kate continued.

The podcast host finished off her loving caption with a heartwarming message for her husband. “Simply the best. Love you,” she penned.

Many famous faces have since taken to Kate’s comment section to congratulate Rio on his achievement.

“Love this,” wrote fellow TOWIE alum Danielle Armstrong. “and wow you look insane mumma,” she added.

“Huge congratulations @rioferdy5,” commented author Zoe Clark-Coates.

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson also replied with several love heart emojis.

Congratulations to Rio on his incredible success!