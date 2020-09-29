Kate dons her hiking boots to toast marshmallows with local scouts

Instead of opting for one of her fabulous midi shirt-dresses, instead the Duchess of Cambridge donned her trusty hiking boots, gilet and jeans for a day of wilderness fun with a local London scout group.

After Kate spent the day with the 12 Northolt Scout Group in west London, completing fun activities — from making cards to send to a local care home and building ‘whirly bird’ helicopters to toasting marshmallows over a cosy campfire — she was then awarded a very special title.

Credit: instagram.com/kensingtonroyal

Along with her scouting visit, it was also announced that Kate Middleton has become a joint president of the Scout Association, along with the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward.

“For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life,” the Duchess explained, when speaking of her new role.

“When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society,” Kate added.

Credit: instagram.com/kensingtonroyal

It’s clear that scouting holds a very special place among the hearts of the royal family, seen as her Majesty The Queen has been Patron of the Scouts since 1952, and The Duke of Kent has been President of The Scout Association since 1975.

Credit: instagram.com/kensingtonroyal

Welcoming The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, The Duke of Kent said, “The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such I am delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy.”