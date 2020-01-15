Kate and Prince William arrive at first royal engagement of the year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Bradford for their first joint engagement of the year. The royals were all smiles as they greeted members of the public outside Bradford City Hall this afternoon.

Kate looked as beautiful as ever in an Alexander McQueen coat and Zara dress. The Duchess often mixes designer with high street resulting in the most demure style.

The parents are set to spend the day meeting community groups from Bradford. They will first meet local employers and young people at City Hall to discuss job hunting and work opportunities.

They will also visit a Khidmat centre and greet the people of Bradford during a public walkabout.

Today’s engagement is the first public appearance the Cambridges have made since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince William met with his brother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth to discuss Harry and Meghan’s future at Sandringham on Monday afternoon.

It is believed he hoped they would remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, but Queen Elizabeth has given the couple her approval to live an independent life.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matter for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."