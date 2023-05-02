Karlie Kloss debuts second baby bump at Met Gala red carpet

Karlie Kloss is expecting again!

The model revealed last night that she is pregnant with her second child. Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner are already parents to two-year-old son Levi.

The 30-year-old chose one of the biggest nights of the Hollywood calendar to announce her pregnancy.

Karlie debuted her baby bump for the very first time as she walked the red carpet at last night’s prestigious Met Gala.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a bespoke gown from the latest collection from brand Loewe.

Before she took to the red carpet, the mum-of-one teased her newest arrival by posting some candid snaps to her Instagram account.

“baby’s first Met,” Karlie joked in the caption of her post as she confirmed her pregnancy.

Many famous faces have since decided to congratulate Karlie on her amazing news, as well as praising her glamorous fashion look.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” exclaimed singer Katy Perry.

“I can’t with you,” replied Sliding Doors star Gwyneth Paltrow.

“So happy for you and Josh! You two are great parents and the world is lucky to have more children from you,” added Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Karlie and Joshua first met at a dinner party in June 2012. In November of that same year, it was confirmed that the pair had entered into a relationship.

After six years of dating, Joshua popped the question to Karlie in July 2018 – and of course, she said yes!

After a lengthy courtship, the pair took no time to tie the knot, as they decided to wed just three months into their engagement. After having an initial small ceremony, Karlie and Joshua hosted a second, more glamorous wedding in July 2019.

In March 2021, Karlie and Joshua became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son, Levi, into the world.

We couldn’t be happier for the family-of-three!