Karev’s final episode of Grey’s has already aired and fans are fuming

Grey’s Anatomy fans, we’ve got more bad news for you. Justin Chambers' exit was a major shock but this news is going to break your heart altogether.

Apparently, Karev’s final episode has already aired and we didn’t even know. The actor’s final scene aired during the middle of season 16.

Fans expressed their disappointment when they realised that episode 8 of season 16 was his final episode.

They stressed that it was extremely unfair not to give Karev a proper send-off after being on the show for 15 years.

Plus, his quiet exit leaves a lot of loose ends behind. What will happen with his wife Jo? How will the show explain his absence? How will Meredith cope when she loses another friend? What will happen to Pacific Northwest General Hospital?

Justin announced his exit over the weekend. He stated that there’s never a good time to say goodbye but he wanted to “diversify my acting roles and career choices.”

He shared: “And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

he has my whole heart, i can’t believe we’re saying bye to alex karev pic.twitter.com/glA4zRCSKe — savannah (@smilekarev) January 10, 2020

The actor added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Grey’s Anatomy certainly won’t be the same without Alex Karev.