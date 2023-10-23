Karen Hauer pens tribute to Eddie Kadi after Strictly exit

Karen Hauer has penned an emotional tribute to her dance partner Eddie Kadi following their exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair are the fourth dancing couple to be eliminated so far from the show.

They danced the Samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez, but ended up on the bottom of the leaderboard where they battled it out against Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off.

The judges voted to save Zara and Graziano, meaning Eddie and Karen will miss out on performing during Halloween week.

After the news of their exit broke, Karen took to social media to share a sweet message for Eddie, whom she described as her ‘best friend’, about their time together during the series.

Posting a collection of photos from rehearsals to her 308K Instagram followers, the 41-year-old said, “To my best friend… @comeddiekadi. No one really gets to see the real Eddie behind the scenes”.

“The man that works hard day in day out. Even on those rainy days that you didn’t feel like smiling or telling a joke , you still pulled through and stayed true to yourself”.

The pro dancer closed off by adding, “Thank you for your friendship and your unconditional attention and support”.

Eddie also penned a tribute to Karen and spoke about his time on the show to his 119K Instagram followers.

The comedian wrote, “I have had a once in a lifetime experience being on @bbcstrictly . I wanted to join this show because I love to dance and to hopefully bring a bit of entertainment & joy to those watching at home”.

“As I sit here now and reflect, I am just so grateful. I have gained amazing new friends on the dancefloor and in the incredible crew as well”.

Eddie continued, “The opportunity to showcase my culture on the biggest show in UK TV is something I will never forget”.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced me and voted every week. I’ve been so overwhelmed by the love”.

The presenter added, “And most importantly a massive thank you to my Teachaaaa my friend! A super human @karenhauer who made this entire journey a very special one! This Congoboy will see you soon!”.

Many fans shared their disappointment that Eddie and Karen were voted off in the comments of the posts.

One fan penned, “Gutted you’re gone you really did not deserve to go out this week you were fab”.

“Leaving way to soon, you were a fantastic partnership”, wrote a second commenter.

Another added, “So gutted for you both! Such a great partnership you brought a lot of joy!”.