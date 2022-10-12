Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey announce they are expecting a baby

Congratulations are in order for The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey as they have announced they are expecting a child together.

The actors revealed the wonderful news on each of their Instagram accounts with a host of heartwarming photos from Kaley’s pregnancy journey so far. The pair also revealed the gender of their first child!

Cuoco shared pictures of her and Tom holding up pregnancy tests, drinking from mugs that read ‘mama bear’ and ‘papa bear’, a peek at her blossoming baby bump and of the couple looking ecstatic as they held up a slice of cake with pink icing inside.

The 36-year-old captioned the post, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!”.

Tom shared similar pictures to his own Instagram, writing, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco”.

Celebrity pals and fans alike rushed to the comments to congratulate the two on their announcement.

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone penned, “Well CONGRATULATIONS. It’s wonderful to see you happy pants”.

“So happy for you guys!!”, wrote Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert, while Ozark’s Julia Garner said, “Congratulations @tommypelphrey beautiful!!!!!!!”.

The 100 star Lindsey Morgan added, “Ahh!!! so much congratulations. Shaun & me”.

Kaley and Tom made their relationship Instagram official in May of this year, when 40-year-old Pelphrey shared a tribute about being saved alongside polaroids of the couple smiling from ear to ear.

Cuoco first featured Tom on her Instagram in a birthday post in July. She wrote, “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways… happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you… the world lit up the day you were born”.

Since making her pregnancy announcement, The Big Bang Theory star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was pregnant when she attended the Emmy Awards earlier this year, and was close to her dress not fitting over her growing bump. She also showed herself introducing her baby bump to her horse, and shopping for baby clothes.