Kaley Cuoco says Tom Pelphrey is a ‘natural’ at being a dad

Kaley Cuoco has been opening up about how her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey has been adapting to fatherhood.

The Big Bang Theory star has revealed that she ‘can’t believe’ how much of a ‘natural’ Tom is to being a new-dad to their newborn daughter Matilda.

While speaking to People, Kaley discussed her Ozark actor partner’s relationship with their baby girl.

“I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it”, she admitted.

“I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything – every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, ‘'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen’”.

Kaley went on to say that Tom “just loves” their daughter, who looks just like him, and explained the sweet response Matilda has to hearing her dad’s voice.

“She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, ‘I know that voice’. It's very sweet”.

The mum-of-one then spoke about being a “kind of stay-at-home mom” and chatted about her and Tom’s parenting style.

“Tom's working and I'm chilling and playing with the baby. I never thought I would have kids, so this is very special. Neither of us thought we would be here”.

“Tom and I are very natural and we kind of go with the flow. We found that [Matilda] really tells us what she wants when she wants it, and we're not stuck on any weird schedule”.

Kaley and Tom welcomed their first child into the world together on March 30 of this year.

When announcing her birth, Cuoco shared a collection of snaps of the new parents and their daughter.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle”.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief”, she penned before sweetly adding, “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did”.