Kai Widdrington opens up on relationship with partner Nadiya’s daughter

Kai Widdrington has been sharing his thoughts on his relationship with his girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova’s daughter.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers first met on the show in 2021, and started dating shortly afterwards in early 2022.

As Nadiya is a mum to seven-year-old daughter Mila, Kai has now opened up about his relationship with the youngster.

Kai and Nadiya appeared on today’s edition of ITV’s Loose Women, during which he was asked if he bonded well with Mila from the beginning.

“It was very important that we get it right. First of all when we got together, we wanted to make sure that we want to be together and it's all going to go well,” the 28-year-old explained.

“After meeting her, she is one of the cleverest little girls I have ever met. She speaks four languages,” he gushed, noting that proud mum Nadiya can also speak Ukrainian, Slovenian, Russian and English.

Kai then went on to tease that Mila has created a new nickname for him in recent months.

“I remember last time I was on the show, it was Kai Lemon Pie, but now it's Kai Cotton Candy Pie for 2024,” he joked.

Detailing their upcoming tour, Kai and Nadiya admitted if they believe that Mila could follow in their dancing footsteps.

“She likes dancing with mummy,” Kai noted, before Nadiya went on to gush over her daughter.

“We are practising later, she's preparing for a little competition later this week. I don't really get involved,” she shared.

“I want her to have her own experience, I don't want to be that parent who's saying no, you need to do that. I'm just there watching her dance and I feel so proud,” the 34-year-old praised.

“Mila is seven so she's quite a busy young lady. On weekends it's art classes and dance classes and ballet. Now I'm planning my schedule around her schedule,” Nadiya joked.