Kady McDermott details unaired Love Island scrap with two boys

Kady McDermott has revealed another Love Island argument that went unaired!

Following her second stint on the hit ITV dating show, Kady has been sharing all of the behind-the-scenes secrets, including unaired bickering between the Islanders.

In recent weeks, Kady and her fellow co-stars have detailed several arguments that never made it to the small screen, including fights between winning couple Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Now, in a brand-new podcast interview, the 27-year-old bombshell has uncovered another scrap that viewers never got to see.

Credit: ITV

Speaking to Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks on their Staying Relevant podcast, the series two favourite spilled all the details.

Presenter Sam, who also hosts the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast, asked Kady: "I heard that Scott clicked [his fingers] at producers, I heard he had a bit of an attitude in there."

"Him and Mehdi, at lunchtime…the food wasn't the best, ok, it wasn't, but we got fed, it was good, we had lunch and dinner made for us every day and it was fine, it done the job,” Kady recalled.

"[Scott] basically kicked off one day and Mehdi lost his s*** at him,” she went on to explain.

Credit: ITV

Kady then noted exactly what went down between the pair.

"He pushed his plate and went, ‘This food is s***, there's no protein, where's the food?'. Mehdi lost his s*** and went, ‘You are so ungrateful'. It was a big, big argument,” the star shared.

Adding a further comment about her fellow contestant, Kady admitted: "I like Scott, but he just had some bad manners, that's fact."

Kady’s comments came after Scott-van-der-Sluis recently addressed claims by his co-star that he was ‘rude’ in the villa.

Credit: ITV

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment, the 22-year-old Welshman insisted: “I never said ‘please’, I’ll get that out there, but I always said ‘thank you’”.

“Basically, it would be like, ‘Aw, will you chuck us some white chocolate from the fridge?’. They did it, I’d say thank you,” he continued.

“Listen, I understand people saying that, and I always said my thank yous,” Scott concluded.