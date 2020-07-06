Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly end marriage after two years

Kacey Musgraves and her husband Ruston Kelly have announced they’re divorcing after two years of marriage.

The couple confirmed their split in a statement to E! News:

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

"We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

The couple have asked for privacy and respect as they "learn how to navigate through this."

The couple became engaged on Christmas Day 2016 and then went on to tie the knot on October 14 2017.

They first met at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Cafe.