Juvenile in court following extensive criminal damage in Ballymun

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in relation to ‘extensive criminal damage’ in Ballymun, Co. Dublin.

The damage was carried out at the main public plaza in Ballymun on the afternoon of Tuesday January 23, 2024 between 3pm and 6pm.

Members of An Garda Síochána carried out an extensive investigation and obtained a search warrant which was executed during the afternoon of Wednesday January 24, 2024 at a residence in Ballymun.

During the course of the search, a sum of cash and a quantity of crack cocaine was seized.

Credit: An Garda Síochána Instagram

A motorcycle believed to be one of the vehicles involved in the incident was also seized.

The juvenile was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Dublin Children's Court today, Thursday January 25, 2024.

A motorcycle and quad bike were subsequently seized by Gardaí in Ballymun on Wednesday afternoon. The motorbike is believed to be stolen.

A spokesperson from the Gardaí revealed, “Investigations are still ongoing”.