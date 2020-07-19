Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcome their second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who have welcomed a second child into their family. The couple chose to keep their pregnancy private so the news has come as quite the delightful surprise for fans.

The Sinner actress gave birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this week, according to reports. MailOnline revealed that Biel's mother has been spending time with her daughter and new grandchild this week.

The mum-of-two previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with Today, "Being a mum is incredibly hard, the hardest job in the world and I’ve never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother.”

“Oh, my gosh I’m going to call her right after this actually and just thank her. What you have to do for your kid — it’s an amazing responsibility and the biggest joy ever," she gushed.

The couple are already parents to five-year-old son Silas, who will undoubtedly be a wonderful big brother.

We cannot wait to find out what they called their baby boy!