Justin Bieber shares sweet birthday tribute for wife Hailey

Hailey Bieber is turning 26 years old and her husband Justin is marking the day in such a cute way.

Justin took to his 265M Instagram followers to gush over how ‘obsessed’ he is with his wife in a romantic birthday tribute to the model.

The Baby singer shared a collection of photos of the lovebirds including selfies, a snap of them kissing and a shot of them looking lovingly into each others’ eyes.

The 28-year-old captioned the post, “Happy birfday (in Japan) to my favourite human being xoxo”.

“You make life magic. Obsessed with everything about you. Love you Bum Bum”, he lovingly added.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to wish Hailey a happy birthday including Bieber’s musical director, Harv, photographer Chris Burkard and actress Arielle Vandenberg.

Fans also rushed to wish the CEO of Rhode Skin well on her special day under the touching tribute which now has over 5.8M likes.

Hailey re-shared the touching post to her own Instagram Stories, revealing that the couple are currently in Japan for her special day. She wrote “PS, it’s my birthday in Japan… not back home yet”, with an emotional face and birthday cake emoji.

She then went on to thank fans for their early birthday wishes. “Thanks for all the early bday wishes but it’s not until tomorrow”.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York in September 2018. The happy couple then went on to exchange vows for a second time in a lavish ceremony in September 2019 surrounded by friends and family in South Carolina.