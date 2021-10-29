Just Eat reveals the counties with the sweetest tooth

As trick or treaters prepare for a long awaited return this weekend, Just Eat is encouraging those hitting the streets in Dublin, Cork and Limerick to get out early as these counties top the poll for the sweetest tooth. Accounting for over 69% of all desserts ordered on Just Eat in 2021 – these top three counties could sell-out fast on Sunday, coincidently the most popular day to order a dessert.

Ireland’s favourite sweet treats have also been revealed, as Just Eat reported a 50% increase in demand for desserts over the past 12 months. Hot apple pie has come out on top as the nation’s most popular sweet treat, while the choice between ice-cream and hot cookie dough continues to split a nation of dessert lovers, with these favourites ranked in successive poll positions!

Just Eat has also revealed the solution to the volatile cookie versus ice-cream debate, and that is that the classic Cookie Dough is officially the nation’s favourite Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream.

In the Wild West, Ben & Jerry’s flavour preferences differ, according to Just Eat data, customers in Galway, Sligo and Mayo are more likely to enjoy a weekend of Netflix & Chilll’d, while those in Donegal are quicker to Chew Chew on the caramel-filled chocolatey chunks of the 90’s classic. In contrast, Limerick are cookie crazy, with hot and chewy chocolate chip cookies the prevailing treat of choice in Limerick.

