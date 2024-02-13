Just Eat research unveils public sentiment on dating & romance pre-Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Just Eat, Ireland’s leading on demand food delivery platform, has revealed new research findings which suggest that when it comes to Valentine’s Day, the public can be a forgetful bunch!

The Just Eat research into Ireland’s Valentine’s Day and dating habits finds that 28% have rushed to get a gift for their partner(s) at the last minute, and another 15% have forgotten to buy one. Forgetful lovers can rejoice however, as Just Eat has an incredible range of groceries and gifts available for delivery from partners such as Shuppa, Centra and SPAR, including chocolates, Prosecco and candles to name just a few. No matter what way you prefer to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further than Just Eat to deliver the perfect night in on Wednesday 14th.

‘Meet-Cute’ No More!

Of those polled for the Just Eat research, 70% are in a relationship, and three quarters (73%) of them will celebrate Valentine’s Day this week. Staying in (40%) is how most will spend it, but at least 1 in 10 coupled up adults will not celebrate it at all. Reasons differ for why 27% won’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, but too much commercialisation (44%) and just not being into it (38%) are the most common. Love it or not, it’s been a day where some people have been prone to tell a fib, with 17% admitting to lying to their loved ones about them seeing someone to avoid awkward questions. Dating apps have been used by 29%, and of those, 12% confess to telling a lie on their profile.

Despite having a significant other, 5% (50 respondents) of people polled have spent Valentine’s Day with their pet instead. If that’s your plan on Wednesday, there’s no need for any companion to miss out on the love either, as there is a great range of pet food also available to order on Just Eat!

A new era of solo dating

When it comes to dating, many people have become the masters of their own love life, and are empowering themselves to spend their free time exactly the way they want to! Over a quarter (28%) like to date solo, and of those, 40% prefer it over dating someone else. Unsurprisingly then, according to the Just Eat research, 35% feel they come up with better date ideas than people they are dating. Whether coupled up or focused on celebrating the love you have for yourself, Just Eat has you covered for the perfect love delivery.

Reviving The Romance

Romance isn’t dead, if the Just Eat study would lead us to believe! People’s expectations of what would be the most romantic gestures that they could receive from their partner are clear. Cooking or ordering food (43%), displays of affection (39%), a good gift (38%), and a surprise of the perfect date (38%) are top of that list, but doing the grocery shopping (8%, 80 respondents) and keeping the home stocked with grocery essentials (8%) is also incredibly romantic for some too. For anyone looking to ignite a romance renaissance with their partner, Just Eat can deliver on Valentine's Day to the comfort of your own home.

Love Delivered

