Just Eat is now delivering Ben & Jerry’s ice cream!

St Patrick’s Day celebrations may have been put on ice for another year, but Just Eat is giving customers the chance to enjoy a few scoops delivered straight to their door, with pints of iconic Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream now available on the menu. Lifting the lid on this exclusive partnership as the nation prepares for its second national holiday in lockdown, customers who tap the app to order their Ben & Jerry’s uachtar reoite before 28th March will also be in with a chance to win a year’s supply of it!*

Caramel Chew Chew choose from trad classics like Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, or newer additions to the Ben & Jerry’s range like Netflix & Chilll'd and Rain-Dough. Over the past 12 months, Ireland’s leading food ordering and delivery service has seen demand for ice-cream increase by 66% as Just Eat customers seek out tasty snacks for their latest Netflix marathon or when virtually celebrating those moments missed with loved ones.

Commenting on the partnership, Just Eat Senior Marketing Lead for Ireland, Louise Duffy said; “Ben & Jerry’s delivered straight to your door is the news we all needed this week. All our new and existing restaurant partners have innovated and diversified their menu offerings in response to the pandemic, with a significant increase in demand for sweet treats from our customers over the past 12 months. As we all prepare for a summer outside, we’re delighted to be giving one lucky Just Eat customer the chance to cool down as the weather hopefully warms up, with a year’s supply of delicious Ben & Jerry’s up for grabs when they order their favourite flavours on the app.”

Perfect for sharing with all the family as the St Patrick’s Festival celebrations continue online, customers can mix and match their favourite flavours or grab a virtual pint (of ice-cream) with pals with special bundle deals starting from just €13.00. The menu offering will be available exclusively to Just Eat customers in Ballsbridge, Rathgar, Swords, Red Cow and Maynooth, with Magnum tubs and Iceberger multipacks also available from the Red Cow store in Dublin.

For further information or to check out what’s available in your local area, visit here.

*Simply order from any Ben & Jerry’s store or The Ice Cream Store on Just Eat between Monday 15th March and Sunday 28th March 2021 for a chance to win.