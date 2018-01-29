Just announced! All Tvvins set to headline Castlepalooza 2018

So, January is almost over, summer 2018 is in sight, and those pesky winter blues have all but vanished.

And if that wasn't enough to brighten up your Monday, we've got some very exciting festival news to get you ready for the season ahead.

Castlepalooza has just released it's first line-up announcement with All Tvvins and Rubberbandits among those who will take to the stage at Charleville Castle, Tullamore this August.

Dublin indie pop band All Tvvins are set to headline the music festival in what will their only Irish festival date this year.

The first line up announcement for #CP18 is here! *COMPETITION* We want to give you 2 x tickets! Simply retweet this post with the hashtag #CP18 and we’ll pick a winner at random. Castlepalooza. It's in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/YZTEX0nU0l — Castlepalooza (@castlepalooza) January 29, 2018

Comedy duo Rubberbandits lead the way and the Laughter Lab, with Karl Spain, Eric Lalor and many more also expected to entertain the crowds.

Other acts set to perform across the weekend include US dance act, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), as well as Dublin’s Super Extra Bonus Party, Detroit Swindle, Ships, New Jackson and Space Dimension Controller.

Ticket prices range from €49 for a one-day ticket to €139 for weekend with camping.

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase here.