Julie Andrews reveals if she will be in Princess Diaries 3

Julie Andrews has finally weighed in on the rumours surrounding a third Princess Diaries film!

Last month, reports began to circulate with The Hollywood Reporter that Disney had started work on Princess Diaries 3, almost 20 years after the release of Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

It was heavily rumoured that screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji had started writing a script, and that the franchise’s original producer, Debra Martin Chase, would be returning to the helm of the Princess Diaries world once again.

At the time, sources stated that the new film would be a continuation of the Mia Thermopolis storyline (led by Anne Hathaway), rather than a brand-new plot with a new generation of characters.

However, Anne Hathaway’s on-screen grandmother, Julie Andrews, has planted seeds of doubt on whether the third film is going ahead at all.

The 87-year-old was speaking to Access Hollywood earlier this week, to promote her new children’s book alongside her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. During the interview, Julie was asked about the possibility of Princess Diaries 3, and she decided to give a candid answer.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” the actress replied, known for her role as Clarisse Renaldi in the Disney films.

“It was talked about very shortly after [Princess Diaries 2] came out but it’s now how many years since then? And I’m that much older and Annie, the princess, or queen, is so much older and I’m not sure whether it would float or run,” Julie explained.

The Sound of Music star explained that ‘Annie’ Hathaway is “a great friend” to her, but that she finds it unlikely that the pair of them will get involved in another film together.

“Maybe with another generation?” Julie’s daughter Emma weighed in, referring to the concept of a brand-new cast. “Well maybe, yes,” Julie replied. “But in terms of us doing it, I very much doubt that now.”

Sorry to all of the Princess Diaries fans out there – it looks like rewatches of the first two films will have to suffice!