Julia Stiles reveals she secretly welcomed her third child last year

Julia Stiles is now a mum-of-three!

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress has revealed that she secretly welcomed her third child last year.

Julia, who is married to actor Preston Cook, is also a mum to two sons – six-year-old Strummer and two-year-old Arlo.

Now, as she continues to keep her family life private, the rom-com star has subtly announced that she recently welcomed her third child.

In an interview with The New York Times, Julia confessed that she chose not to share a huge announcement about her little one’s arrival, as “participating in the norms just because they’re the norms has never been her thing.”

“I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a five-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie,” the 43-year-old confirmed, adding about her hidden pregnancy: “I didn’t really talk about it.”

Speaking about her new directing project, titled Wish You Were Here, Julia went on to detail how being a mother-of-three has helped her in her new role.

“I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director. You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary,” she explained.

When asked how she has been coping with her newborn’s arrival, she teased further: “I am running on fumes in terms of sleep, but I feel more energised than I ever have.”

Julia and her husband Preston first met in 2014, when Preston was working as a camera assistant on Julia’s film Blackway.

On Christmas Eve in 2015, the couple got engaged during a romantic proposal in Colombia. In September 2017, they subsequently tied the knot, with Julia teasing at the time: “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?”

Two months after their nuptials, Julia and Preston welcomed the birth of their first child, with their second arriving in January 2022.