Baby joy: Jude Law set to become a father for the sixth time

Jude Law is set to become a dad for the sixth time. The actor and his wife Phillipa are expecting their first child together and are reportedly “blissfully happy” about their pending arrival.

The expectant-mum was photographed with a blooming baby bump in London over the weekend. The photos, obtained by the MailOnline, see 47-year-old Jude and his wife doing some essential shopping in North London.

“Everyone is really excited for the new arrival,” a source told the publication.

The actor is a dad to five children from three previous relationships. He shares three children- 23-year-old Rafferty, 19-year-old Iris and 17-year-old Rudy- with Sadie Frost.

He has a 10-year-old daughter called Sophia with model Samantha Burke and shares five-year-old daughter Ada with Catherine Harding.

The Holiday actor previously spoke about his hopes to have more children in the future, “The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.

“We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun.”