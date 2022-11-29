Joy to the world: Christmas FM finally returns to the airwaves

The festive season is finally upon us, and that can only mean one thing – Christmas FM is back on the radio!

For its fifteenth year, Christmas FM is ready to prepare us all for the biggest day of the year. The hugely popular festive radio station has returned for the next few weeks, to gift you with all of your favourite Christmas tunes around the clock.

Whether it be All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé cover of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, or Chris Rea’s classic Driving Home for Christmas, it's guaranteed that all of the best Christmas jams – as well as some of the newer tunes – will be played throughout the festive season.

Amazingly, the radio station is completely volunteer-run and each year, the team aims to raise as much money as possible for its supporting charities. Since it launched in 2007, Christmas FM has raised over €3M for a range of well-deserving charities.

The station has announced that for the next three years, it will be partnering with charities Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland to help support as many children and families as possible, and to bring them a little bit of festive cheer.

Christmas FM aims to raise at least €1M for these four charities over the next three years of their partnership.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit just in time for December 1, then you can find Christmas FM available to listen to online here. On their website, listeners can also find the radio frequency details for their local area, so you can dance to festive tunes to your heart’s content – just like our beloved Hugh Grant in Love Actually.

Happy listening, and Merry Christmas!