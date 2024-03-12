Journalist Charlie Bird passes away aged 74

Charlie Bird has tragically passed away at the age of 74.

The former RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021.

As well as being a legendary journalist and broadcaster, Charlie was an active campaigner for a number of charities and aimed to raise awareness for MND.

Bird established the 'Climb with Charlie' campaign in 2022 and raised over €3.4 million for multiple charities including the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Charlie's most recent social media post was on X, formally known as Twitter, on February 29, where he revealed he’s ‘still hanging in’ and spoke about wanting to ‘lead a walk’ for Samaritan volunteers next month.

His message reads, “I want to extend the hand of friendship to all carers across the country. I now have first hand experience of the valuable work they do”.

“I am still hanging in. And in April I will be leading a walk in Wicklow for all Samaritan volunteers”.

Credit: Climb With Charlie Twitter

Many tributes have poured in online following the heartbreaking news of Charlie's death.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Bird, who inspired so many with the courage, generosity of spirit and dignity he faced his battle with Motor neurone disease. As a journalist and broadcaster for RTE, Charlie had few peers”.

“On this sad news this morning, we pay tribute to Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird who has passed away following a long battle with motor neuron disease”, wrote Newstalk host Pat Kenny.

Credit: Leo Varadkar Twitter

RTÉ’s Late Late Show also released a statement that reads, “All of us here at The Late Late Show are truly saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Charlie Bird. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May he Rest In Peace”.

RTÉ confirmed that Bird passed away yesterday.

Charlie is survived by his wife Claire, and daughters Orla and Nessa.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Charlie’s loved ones at this difficult time.