Joss Stone announces pregnancy weeks after adopting baby boy

Joss Stone is about to become a mum again!

The Super Duper Love singer has announced that she is expecting another little one with her husband, Cody DaLuz.

The news of the couple’s pregnancy comes just under a month after they adopted a newborn son, Bear, into their family. Joss and Cody are also parents to their three-year-old daughter Violet and two-year-old son Shackleton.

Joss recently took to social media to share the surprising news of her pregnancy.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage, including several snaps of her reaction as she discovered that her pregnancy test was positive.

“The one where mummy finds out…” Joss penned in the video, before using her caption to further express her thoughts on her unexpected pregnancy.

“Honestly. Shocked was an understatement,” the proud mum gushed.

“Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the ‘less is more’ tour the ‘preggo’ tour,” Joss joked further, referring to her upcoming tour which is due to begin in the United States in February.

Following her heartwarming news, many of Joss’ 768K followers have been taking to her comments section to share their well-wishes.

“Omg two babies!! How amazing!! Sending lots of love Joss xx,” one fan replied.

“Awwwww congratulations, Christmas came early twice! First baby Bear and now this,” another commented.

“Congratulations what an incredible surprise,” a third fan added.

Joss’ pregnancy announcement comes less than three weeks after she revealed that she had adopted a baby boy with Cody.

On December 3, the proud parents took to Instagram to post a video of themselves being informed of their newborn son’s birth on November 25. The video later showcased them travelling to the hospital to meet Bear for the first time.

“We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle,” Joss wrote at the time, before adding: “Please welcome our gorgeous baby boy to this wonderful world."