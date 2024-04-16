Josie Gibson explains why she didn’t want This Morning role

Josie Gibson has explained the reason why she never intended to take over as a main presenter on This Morning.

Following the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last year, it was widely speculated that Josie would be promoted to a regular co-host within the This Morning team.

However, viewers were later left surprised on February 16, when Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley were officially announced as Phil and Holly’s replacements.

Now, a month on from Ben and Cat’s debut, Josie has been speaking out about the matter.

In an interview with MailOnline, the former I’m A Celebrity star was asked if she would have liked the role.

“If I lived in London I would have loved the job. But I don't live in London, I live [in Bath], and this is where I am, and this is where my family is, this is where my life is. And you know, I will never get this time back,” the 39-year-old explained.

Josie, who is a mum to her five-year-old son Reggie, added: “It's a juggle. You're a working mum, you know. The juggle's real.”

Josie, who has been a part of the This Morning team since 2019, was then asked for her thoughts on it being a “toxic” place to work.

“This Morning have been so good to me. They are really understanding with Reggie. Juggling mum and everything. It's just nice to have people like that that you work with in this industry,” she stated.

“I always wanted to be a presenter, but I suffered with my nerves and then they kept with me. They saw something in me,” Josie recalled.

“I'm learning every day. I'm growing every day. I'm perfecting my craft as a presenter, but what I'm saying is, if some of these people could just come in and meet us all, they would know that it is the biggest load of rubbish ever,” the reality star insisted, adding that the show is “a real family affair”.