Jorgie Porter marks one year anniversary with fiancé Ollie

Jorgie Porter has a lot to celebrate!

Today, the former Hollyoaks star has been marking the one year anniversary since she became engaged to her fiancé, Ollie Piotrowski.

The special occasion comes just one week after the couple announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy named Forest.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 34-year-old decided to post a beautiful throwback selfie of herself and Ollie, with the new mum showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“One year today since asking to marry me…. And so far we have made no plans for our dream wedding day”, Jorgie chuckled in her caption.

“But this year making a baby with you has been the best year ever !!!”, she added sweetly. “love you forever @olliepiotrowski”.

Since sharing their one year anniversary with the world, Jorgie has received an influx of warm wishes and congratulations from her 735K Instagram followers.

“Darling !! So happy for you”, penned socialite Lizzie Cundy.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan responded with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Happy 1 year being engaged. What a gorgeous couple!”, commented another fan.

Jorgie and Ollie initially announced their engagement on social media precisely one year ago, with a sweet snap of Ollie kissing her cheek as Jorgie showed off her new bling.

"I never in my life thought I'd ever be proposed to, so this is a surprise no matter what,” Jorgie said to Fabulous at the time.

The couple then announced their pregnancy in June of this year, after struggling to conceive and suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage with quadruplets.

Fans of the Hollyoaks actress were then delighted when, on Wednesday of last week, November 30, Jorgie and Ollie shared that they had become parents to a baby boy.

“Welcome to the family…. Our baby boy .. forest”, Jorgie wrote, alongside a candid image of the new family-of-three leaving the hospital.

Sending our warmest congratulations to Jorgie and Ollie!